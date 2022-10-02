Gle Kreibich

LA CROSSE — Gale Kreibich was simply the best. He packed ten lifetimes of experiences into his 68 years. He was funny, creative and one of a kind. He could talk to anyone and make them feel like they were the most important person in the room.

Travel was an integral part of Gale’s life. He met his wife, Sue, while studying in Copenhagen. They later taught in Germany for the DoD. Gale supported many exchanges with La Crosse’s sister city of Førde. His favorite family trips included Disney and Amana, Iowa.

Gale loved a good tradition, never missing a Maple Leaf Parade or Minnesota State Fair. The family would spend multiple days covering every inch of the Fair: scooping up Star Trib chap sticks, visiting Smokey the Bear and drinking Dairy Barn malts. Gale’s all-time favorite tradition was a Friday fish fry! A favorite being Sister Bay Bowl in Door County, with a Brandy Old Fashioned in hand.

Gale had over 40 phenomenal years at Gundersen Health System. He loved every role, ranging from a Behavioral Health RN to physician recruitment to Director of Service Excellence. His Service Excellence team members were not just coworkers, but family. Gale was also dedicated to leading his prostate cancer support group. Gale loved a microphone, which was evident when he led Gundersen’s Special Tuesdays, the Fall 15 and MC’d various cancer events.

Gale was “the glue” for his family. He was an exciting husband for 43 years, adding a spark to every day. He was the best Papa. He read I Spy books, self-scored dance competitions and taught Meran how to find estate sale treasures. It was the greatest joy of his life when he added a son in Matt and a granddaughter in Merete. As a Gumpa, he said daily that he loved Merete the best.

Gale is survived by his sister, Marilynn Ramer; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Kreibich; brother Larry (Laurie) Kreibich; brother-in-law, Jerry (Paula) Carswell and many special extended family members. Gale was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Lillian Kreibich; in-laws, John and Dorothy Carswell; brother, Gene Kreibich; niece, April Gibbs; nephew Mike Jacobson, and great-nephews, Cole Younker and Billy Gibbs.

Our family extends heartfelt thanks to Dr. Oettel, Dr. Conway, Dr. Ebersold and Gale’s entire Gundersen care team.

Memorials may be given to the family towards nursing education or to the Gundersen Medical Foundation Oncology Fund in Gale’s name.

A private family celebration of Gale’s life will be held at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home.