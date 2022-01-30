STOUGHTON — Glen C. Hanson, age 60, of Stoughton passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was born on Sept. 11, 1961, in La Crosse, the son of Darrell D. and Mary Louise (Christianson) Hanson.

Glen married Georgia Luhman on Sept. 14, 2002. He became a very special friend and dad to: Heather (Rick) Youngman, Lisa Higgins, Jon (Laurie) Luhman and Eric (Anna) Luhman. Glen and Georgia were blessed to have 33 years together while celebrating the birth of their 16 grandchildren.

Glen is survived by his wife, Georgia; daughters: Heather and Lisa; sons: Jon and Eric; brother, Dan; sister, Chris (Dale) Schermerhorn; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Doug.

A celebration of Glen's life will be held this summer for everyone to come together and share their memories of this kind, considerate and sometimes "cheeky" man. Fly high buddy, till we meet again.