Glen D. Polyard

WABASHA - Glen D. Polyard, 87 of Wabasha, MN, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Grace Memorial Episcopal Church, Wabasha.

Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022 at Abbott Funeral Home, Wabasha, and beginning at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, MN. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com

