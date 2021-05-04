ONALASKA—Glen G. Bakalars, 80, of Onalaska, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 30, 2021. His family was with him along with staff of Brookdale-Clare Bridge Assisted Living who took loving care of him.

Glen was born in La Crosse on October 21, 1940, to Raymond and Bernice (Schams) Bakalars. He was a 1958 graduate of Aquinas High School and received is BA in History from Marquette University in 1962. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy for two years, receiving an honorable discharge in January of 1965. After his discharge, Glen looked up his MU girlfriend, Mary Giefer. Their romance took off from where it left off and they were married in 1966.

Glen owned and operated Bakalars Bros. in La Crosse for a number of years before transferring the ownership of the business to his nephew, Mike, in 2003. Glen was well-respected by his employees and customers alike. In his free time, Glen enjoyed collecting military memorabilia and loved to travel, traveling to Europe several times as well as many other destinations.

Glen is survived by Mary, his loving wife of 55 years; two sons, Terry and Mark (Shannon); treasured granddaughters, Sofia and Lila; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Bernice; brothers, Kenneth and Eugene; and brother-in-law, Paul Uselmann.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 5th, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman, 530 Main St., La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Msgr. Richard Gilles will officiate. Entombment, with military honors, will take place in the St. Joseph Mausoleum, Catholic Cemetery, in La Crosse. Memorials are preferred to Catholic Charities or the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family. An online guest book can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.