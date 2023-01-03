Glen Robert Patzwald

LA CROSSE—Glen Patzwald passed peacefully on Sunday, December 18 at Gundersen Palliative Care in La Crosse, WI. Prior to a stroke which occurred on December 7, Glen was living independently at Eagle Crest Apartments in La Crosse.

Glen was born May 1, 1928 Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. He attended elementary school in Fall Creek & graduated in 1946 from Chippewa Falls High School. Glen attended La Crosse State College for one year before returning to Chippewa Falls to begin a career at JC Penney which was interrupted when he was drafted into the US Army in August 1950. He served in Germany until July 1952 after which he returned to Penney’s in Chippewa Falls. He worked for Penney’s until 1961 while also living with his young family in West Bend, WI & Kankakee, IL. In 1961 Glen began a 12 year career with Wisconsin Gas Company in Columbus, Lancaster & Marshfield, WI. In 1973, Glen & his wife Ruth purchased the Avenue Liquor store in Marshfield which transitioned to a new store named Wines & Spirits in 1976. In 1980, he began working in sales for Gateco Wholesale Liquor of Eau Claire & finished his work career in retail as liquor department manager at Randall’s Food & finally again at JC Penney in Eau Claire.

Glen married Ruth Elaine Heuer of Fall Creek on July 19, 1953. They raised five children and celebrated 62 years together until Ruth’s passing in January 2016.

Glen is survived by his five children: Gary & Lorrette (Smith) of Santa Rosa, CA, Jerry & Christine (Lorch) of Milwaukee, Julie & Karl (Noll) of La Crosse, Thomas & Sharon (Ong) of Singapore & Cindy & Dan (Vahle) of Bloomington, MN. Also survived by five grandchildren: Marcel Patzwald, Chloe Adams, Ian Adams, Jade Ong-Patzwald & Jagger Ong-Patzwald.

Glen was proceeded in death by his wife, Ruth; brother, Harvey; & parents: William & Ella (Welke).

Glen enjoyed traveling, cooking, gardening, genealogy & at age 90 wrote the book “How the Stagecoach Grew the Great Northwest”.

Funeral service & celebration of Glen’s life will be held on Saturday, January 14 at 1:00 p.m. at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel in Altoona, WI with Pastor Patrick Patterson officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 13 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, January 14 from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorials will be given to Habitat for Humanity-La Crosse.

Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at