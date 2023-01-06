HOLMEN—Glen W. Hardie of Holmen, Wisconsin passed away December 31, 2022 at Northgate Care Center in Waukon, Iowa.

He was born August 4, 1931 on the home farm in Wilson Creek Valley, Town of North Bend, Wisconsin to William and Alice (Onsrud) Hardie. In 1945 they moved from Wilson Creek to North Bend. He graduated from Melrose High School in 1949 and enlisted in the United States Air Force in November of 1949. He served four years as an instructor of the F-80 Fighter Aircraft Armament System in a mobile training detachment that traveled to USAF and Air National Guard bases. He was honorably discharged in 1953.

In 1955 he started working for Mathy Construction Company and remained there for 39 years as an operator of one of their portable asphalt plants, retiring in 1993.

Glen married Joyce Glennie in 1959 in North Bend Presbyterian Church, and they were blessed with two children. Bruce in 1960 and Glennis in 1963. They lived in North Bend all their life until 1998 when they moved to Holmen.

Glen loved hunting deer and all small game, fishing and trapping, and was a life member of the NRA. He loved baseball and was a lifelong fan of the Milwaukee Braves, Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers.

Glen is survived by his son, Bruce (Karen) Hardie and his daughter, Glennis Hardie, both of Holmen; three grandchildren, Caitlin (Albert) Locy, Christine Hardie, Craig (Madeline) Hardie and two great-grandchildren, AJ and Ada Locy.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Marian Sacia and his wife, Joyce.

A memorial service will be Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at North Bend Presbyterian Church with Pastor Allen Hanson officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, North Bend with military rites.

Friends may call at the church on Wednesday one hour prior to services.

Zwickey Funeral Homes. Galesville Chapel assisted the family.