Glen W. Peterson, 65, of Northfield, Minnesota, passed away on Oct. 3, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota, following complications from myelodysplastic syndrome.

Glen was born Jan. 13, 1957, in Los Angeles, and his family moved to La Crosse when Glen was two years old. He graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1975, played clarinet in the school band and was a member of the men’s alpine ski team that made it to the Wisconsin state finals. Glen graduated from St. Olaf College in Northfield, with a bachelor’s degree in history.

After college, he worked in technical sales for GTE and AT&T, then played professional golf for five years on the PGA Ben Hogan/Korn Ferry Tour. He was a PGA teaching professional for over 25 years. On Feb. 17, 1996, he married the love of his life, Robyn Johnson of La Crosse. He continued his career as a PGA professional and manager at four golf clubs in Minnesota, coached the men’s golf team at St. Olaf College and was a swing coach for the women’s team at the U of Minnesota.

In 2004, Glen founded the GARP Trading Company and achieved a significant reputation for high quality financial analysis and results.

In 1999, the couple were truly blessed with the birth of their son, Anders. Glen was especially dedicated to son Anders’ growing musical career. Anders attended the Thornton School of Music at USC, under the noted professor Yehudha Gilad and graduated with a bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude. He is currently at the graduate music program at Rice University.

Glen was revered as a teacher, friend and companion by his family, many friends and associates. His kindness, generously shared wisdom and guidance, and help are a constant legacy.

Glen is survived by his wife of 26 years, Robyn of Northfield; a son, Anders Christian Peterson; his mother-in-law, Ione Johnson; brothers-in-law: Dr. Robert D. (Diane) Johnson, David R. (Avis) Johnson, sister-in-law, Holly J. (Marc) Heuer, brother-in-law, Christopher H. Johnson, and eleven nieces and nephews.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Robert A. Johnson.

Glen’s family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Mark Litzow and the medical staff in the Hematology and Oncology Department at the Mayo Clinic.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at English Lutheran Church, 1509 King St., La Crosse, with visitation at 10 am. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested at https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donate, In Memory of Glen Peterson, or by phone at (507) 293-8333.

The funeral will be livestreamed and available along with an online guestbook at www.schumacher-kish.com.