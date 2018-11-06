Glen Wiemerslage

Glen W. Wiemerslage, 86, of La Crosse died Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at Hillview Nursing Home in La Crosse.
He was born March 14, 1932, in Caledonia, Minn., to William and Hulda (Meier) Wiemerslage. He married Betty Duffy Aug. 4, 1956, in Caledonia. He worked at the Trane Co., for 41 years, retiring in 1992. He was a member of the Moose Lodge Post #1920 and the IAM Lodge #21.
Glen is survived by his wife, Betty; two sons, Dennis (Roberta) W. Wiemerslage of Onalaska, David (Sue) Wiemerslage of La Crescent; along with two grandsons, Lee and John; a great-grandson, Jordan Valentine; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Bernice; his brother, Melvin (Vivian) Wiemerslage; a nephew, Steven Heintz; and brothers-in-law, Robert Cavanaugh and Dave (Jane) O’Brien.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9, in the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman Catholic Church, 530 Main St., La Crosse. Msgr. Charles Stoetzel will officiate with entombment to be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at church Friday.
