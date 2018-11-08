Glen W. Wiemerslage, 86, of La Crosse died Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at Hillview Nursing Home in La Crosse.
Glen was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Tom Johnston
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9, in the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman Catholic Church, 530 Main St., La Crosse. Msgr. Charles Stoetzel will officiate with entombment to be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday at church.
