Glenda Phillips

Glenda Phillips

DE SOTO — Glenda Phillips, age 79, of rural De Soto passed away peacefully Monday, June 27, 2022, surrounded by her family.

A private service will be held for Glenda. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.vossfh.com.

