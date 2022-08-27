NEW HOPE—Glenn Allyn Miller was born on January 12, 1955, in Winona, MN to Edward and Evelyn (Schott) Miller. He grew up on the family farm in Utica Township. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1973. Glenn attended Willmar Technical College in Willmar MN. He was employed at Shadin Avionics in the Twin cities for many years as a programmer. He found an interest in genealogy, and published books for families. He traveled to family reunions where he enjoyed meeting extended family. Glenn found a great comfort in his faith, his church family and friends.

He is survived by sisters Coralyn Kabes, Lanice (Jim) Pavek, Virginia Plaza, Laurenda Comero, Grace (Gary) Rasmussen, and Mary (George) Peichel, brother Stuart Miller, brother-in-law John Kelzer, plus many nieces and nephews and their families. He is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Evelyn Miller, sister Marcella Kelzer, brother-in-laws, Rick Kabes, and Rod Plaza; one great niece and one great nephew.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 28th, 4-7 pm at Hoff Funeral Home in St. Charles, MN and Monday, August 29th, 10-11 am, with funeral service on Monday at 11 am at Hoff Funeral Home in St. Charles, MN. May Glenn be at peace and rest, as his soul rejoices.

Hoff Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.hofffuneral.com