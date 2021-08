TOMAH—Glenn J. Hojnacki, age 68, of Tomah, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his home.

A Celebration of Glenn’s Life will be held for family and friends on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Franny’s Bar in Tomah.

The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.