Glenn L. L. Marshall

COON VALLEY—Glenn L. Marshall, 91, of Coon Valley, died Monday, November 7, 2022 at Vernon Manor in Viroqua. He was born April 6, 1931 to Homer and Ina (Calhoun) Marshall in Vernon County. Glen served in the U.S. Navy. He married Inez Paulsrud on March 21, 1953. He worked at Northern Engraving, Heilemans, Dolly Madison and Kramer Construction. In later years he farmed near Coon Valley. He was a lifetime member of the Coon Valley Conservation Club and Coon Valley Lutheran Church.

Survivors include his daughter, Terry Rue (Gary) Gilbeck; a grandson, Chad E. Gilbeck, a sister, Ruth Clark of Arizona; brothers: Wayne of Arizona and Bill of La Farge, WI and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Inez; one sister and two brothers.

A private service will be held. Burial will be in the Coon Valley Lutheran Cemetery. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be given to the Coon Valley Conservation Club or Coon Valley Lutheran Church.

The family would like to thank the staff at Vernon Manor and our neighbors and friends for their care and support.