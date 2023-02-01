DAYTON, Ohio — Glenn R. Dubs, 73, of Dayton, Ohio, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Glenn was born April 22, 1949, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Robert and Evelyn (Wallace) Dubs.

On Oct. 20, 1979, Glenn married Mary Blum at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden. Glenn was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Dayton, Ohio. Glenn was retired from Wright Patterson AFB and enjoyed the quiet outdoor life.

Glenn is survived by his loving wife, Mary; one son, Christopher Dubs of Dayton, Ohio; three brothers-in-law: Peter (Kathy) Blum and Eugene Blum, Jr. both of Tilden and Paul (Jane) Blum of Bloomer; two sisters-in-law: Janice Buescher of Jim Falls and Elizabeth Blum of Tilden; many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Glenn was preceded in death by one daughter, Samantha Dubs; his parents; and brothers-in-law: Kenneth Buescher and Timothy Blum.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Tilden.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.

Horan Funeral Home of Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.