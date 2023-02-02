 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Glenn Robert Lussky

Glenn Robert Lussky

ONALASKA—Glenn Robert Lussky, 64, of Onalaska, went to be with his Savior on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Onalaska. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 PM and again on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Luther High School, St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church, or Bethany Lutheran College. A complete obituary and online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl snacks to keep away from your dog

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News