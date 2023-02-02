ONALASKA—Glenn Robert Lussky, 64, of Onalaska, went to be with his Savior on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Onalaska. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 PM and again on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Luther High School, St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church, or Bethany Lutheran College. A complete obituary and online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.