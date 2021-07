ETTRICK—Glenn S. Jorgenson, age 87, of rural Ettrick, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in the Grand View Care Center in Blair.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Redsten Shelter House in Ettrick. Lunch will be served following the service.

A complete obituary can be seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.