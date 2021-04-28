VIROQUA—Glenn W. Gardner, age 87, of Viroqua, passed away on Sunday April 18th, 2021 at the Norseland Nursing Home in Westby surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 22, 1934 at his family’s home in Vernon County.
He shared a birthday with George Washington and Glenn’s uncle was deeply disappointed that they didn’t name him George. In rebuttal, he called him George his entire life and Lois Martha. Glenn attended a one room school as was the custom then. He was a quick learner and excelled in math, graduating from high school at age 16 in 1950. Following high school graduation, he joined the Viroqua Unit of the Wisconsin National Guard of which he was a member for 10 years. He made the best deal in his life when he married Lois Everson October 9, 1954 at Utica Lutheran Church. They moved into their current home in 1969 where they raised their four daughters: Sharon (Mark) Larson, Carmen Mlsna (long-time friend Carter Schnell), Ellen (Art) Thelen and Renae (Kent) Mikkelson.
They were members of Immanuel Lutheran Church their entire married life. They farmed south of Viroqua until 1967 when Glenn purchased the Surge Milking Equipment Business which he operated for five years. After selling the Surge Store he became a real estate agent. Even though he had no formal auctioneer training, Hall Realty partnered up with him in the auction business for several years. After retirement he and Lois were still active participants at auctions where they would buy items to resell at their own garage sales, usually involving their daughters as well. He enjoyed this pastime right up until recent medical issues. Glenn was an avid year-round fisherman and enjoyed many kinds of hunting. He was a long-time member of the Eagles and Lions Clubs in Viroqua. In 2014 he received recognition for his many years of collecting deer hides for fundraising for the Eagle Cancer Telethon.
In 2016 he received the Mr. Eagle award and also received the Distinguished Melvin Jones Fellow Award from Lions Clubs International which recognizes dedicated humanitarian services. Glenn was instrumental in fund raising efforts for the Viroqua Community Arena. Glenn always looked forward to the Vernon County Fair where he liked to watch the harness racing and work in the Lion’s food stand.
His family joked about the great armchair coaching he did while watching Brewer baseball, Packer football and Wisconsin Badger football and basketball from his favorite chair. Glenn loved to tell stories and he could entertain anyone with his tales of hunting, fishing, and auction escapades. He had a wonderful voice and sang for weddings, funerals, the church choir. He also belonged to the Viroqua Barbershop Choir and sang in a Barbershop Quartet. His family was the heart of Glenn’s life. He loved family gatherings and enjoyed hearing the latest about his kids, grandkids and great grandkids. He was truly thankful for the rich and full life he enjoyed. He had many medical issues in many years and when he beat Covid-19 last year he proclaimed, “I’m tougher than a boiled owl”. Perhaps that sums up his life best.
He is survived by his wife; four daughters; sisters: Verna Reed and Ardith Hoff both of Viroqua; nine grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Clara Gardner, three sisters: Geneva Hendrickson, Burnelle Olson, and Ada Gardner; and six premature grandsons.
Funeral services were held on Friday April 23, 2021 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Michele Engh officiating. Burial was in the Viroqua Cemetery. An Eagles service was held on Thursday evening at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua. The family wishes to thank the Gundersen Lutheran Rehab Unit and the Norseland Nursing Home for the excellent care that Glenn received.
The family suggested donations be made to Viroqua Eagles Cancer Telethon, Viroqua Lions Club, and the Vernon County Fair Association. The Thorson Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Viroqua is assisting the family with arrangements.