Glenn W. Gardner

He shared a birthday with George Washington and Glenn’s uncle was deeply disappointed that they didn’t name him George. In rebuttal, he called him George his entire life and Lois Martha. Glenn attended a one room school as was the custom then. He was a quick learner and excelled in math, graduating from high school at age 16 in 1950. Following high school graduation, he joined the Viroqua Unit of the Wisconsin National Guard of which he was a member for 10 years. He made the best deal in his life when he married Lois Everson October 9, 1954 at Utica Lutheran Church. They moved into their current home in 1969 where they raised their four daughters: Sharon (Mark) Larson, Carmen Mlsna (long-time friend Carter Schnell), Ellen (Art) Thelen and Renae (Kent) Mikkelson.

They were members of Immanuel Lutheran Church their entire married life. They farmed south of Viroqua until 1967 when Glenn purchased the Surge Milking Equipment Business which he operated for five years. After selling the Surge Store he became a real estate agent. Even though he had no formal auctioneer training, Hall Realty partnered up with him in the auction business for several years. After retirement he and Lois were still active participants at auctions where they would buy items to resell at their own garage sales, usually involving their daughters as well. He enjoyed this pastime right up until recent medical issues. Glenn was an avid year-round fisherman and enjoyed many kinds of hunting. He was a long-time member of the Eagles and Lions Clubs in Viroqua. In 2014 he received recognition for his many years of collecting deer hides for fundraising for the Eagle Cancer Telethon.