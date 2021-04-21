Glenn W. Gardner Age 87, of Viroqua passed away on Sunday April 18, 2021 at the Norseland Nursing Home in Westby. Funeral services will be on Friday April 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Michele Engh officiating. Burial will be in the Viroqua Cemetery. Friends may call from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday April 22, 2021 at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua where there will be a Viroqua Eagles service at 6:30 p.m. Friends may also call at the church after 10:00 a.m. on Friday.