Glenn W. Gossfeld, 63, of Brookfield, WI, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic Health Care Center in La Crosse, WI.

A private family memorial service will be held at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in the St. Johns Lutheran Cemetery in Sparta, WI.

A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer.

