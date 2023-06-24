LA CROSSE—Gloria D. Kunert, 71, of La Crosse died Friday, June 23, 2023 at Lakeview Health Care in West Salem. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m., Monday, June 26, 2023 at Trinity United Church of Christ W4888 Harvest Lane, La Crosse. A visitation will be held at the church from 4:00 p.m. until service time. Private burial will be in the church cemetery.