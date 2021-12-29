Gloria Dawn (Wohlert) Levendoski, 76, of Genoa, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 27, 2021, at Bethel Home in Viroqua.

She was born August 13, 1945, in La Crosse to Margaret (Armitage) and Arnold Wohlert and was raised on their farm in Winona County, Minnesota. Gloria married Duane Levendoski on May 23, 1970, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Nodine, Minnesota.

She was a devoted wife, mother and friend. Gloria had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed many activities throughout her life including singing in the church choir, gardening, and playing cards until she lost her eyesight. She was a dairy farmer most of her life and also had many other jobs, including nanny and home health aid.

She is survived by her husband, Duane; and her three sons: Dale Levendoski of Westby, WI, David (Michelle) Levendoski of Scottsdale, AZ, and Daniel (Shirley) Levendoski of La Crosse, WI; brother Ron (Judy) Wohlert; sisters-in-law Mary Lawrie, Susie Owen, Helen (Ron) Ford-Woelfel, Nancy Wohlert and Wanda (Stan) Pruka; several nieces and nephews and many, many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Keith Wohlert and Marlin Wohlert, and special cousin Daryl Wohlert.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 131 S. Main Street in Chaseburg. Rev. Steven Oldre will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.