Gloria F. Norman, 86, died Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, after a valiant battle with cancer.
Gloria was born April 17, 1932, to Oscar and Mabel (Moen) Severson in Prescott, Wis. She graduated in 1950 from Galesville High School in Galesville, where she was active in music, drama and speech. She graduated from Wisconsin State College at La Crosse in 1954, with a major in English and minors in speech and music. She was inducted into Alpha Psi Omega Dramatic Fraternity, Kappa Delta Pi in Education, and Who’s Who in American Universities and Colleges.
Gloria began her teaching career in Jefferson, Wis., teaching English. She then moved to St. Croix Falls, where she met fellow teacher, Dick Norman. They were married May 24, 1959, in Dresser. Gloria and Dick moved to Germany, where Dick had a job teaching for the U.S. Army in Kaiserslautern. While there, they were able to attend the Passion Play in Oberammergau, as well as the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome. One memorable side trip for them was to enter East Germany and the heavily fortified city of East Berlin. They moved back to the U.S. in 1961, to Harmony, Minn., where they both taught school. In 1964, they moved to Rochester, Minn., where they remained.
Gloria spent several years at home caring for her four children and returned to graduate school in 1977. She obtained her master’s degree in education-professional development from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. She taught at Winona State University and Rochester Community and Technical College for several years, before retiring from those positions. She returned to education as a consultant in the writing lab at Mayo High School, before finally retiring in 1996.
Gloria liked to travel, and prior to marriage, she toured throughout Western Europe. Later in life, she was able to take a trip to Norway, Sweden and Denmark to find her ancestral roots.
Dick and Gloria loved gardening and had vegetable and flower gardens wherever they lived. In their home in the country, they enlarged their gardens, as Gloria grew a love for hostas. In the end, she had over 65 different varieties of hostas.
Gloria was very proud of her Norwegian heritage. She and Dick collected many family heirlooms, including a large collection of rosemaling, wooden carvings and a lovely collection of hardanger. She also enjoyed making her own lefse, sandbakkels, krumkake and flat bread. Her grandchildren however, showed a penchant for her green chocolate-chip mint cookies and her homemade cinnamon rolls. Gloria was a member of the local chapter of Sons of Norway, which she joined in 1981, and the Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum in Decorah, Iowa.
Gloria was a long-time member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Rochester, where she was active in church council and a member of the adult choir for 40 years.
Gloria is survived by her husband of 59 years, Dick; sister, Elaine Nelson of Holmen; her twin brothers, Don Severson of Upper French Creek and David (Maxine) Severson of Galesville; her four children also survive her, Eric (Karen) of Albuquerque, N.M., Signe (Tom) Walker of Rochester, Hal (Kathleen) of Rochester and Todd (Janice) of St. Paul. She has seven grandchildren, Sijne and Soren Norman of Albuquerque, Janek and Hannah Walker of Rochester, Emily and Ethan Norman of Rochester and Alex Norman of St. Paul.
Gloria was preceded in death by both of her parents; her oldest brother, Warren and his wife, Dorothy; sister-in-law, LouAnn Severson; brother-in-law, Harold Nelson; and sister-in-law. Ann Stevens.
The family thanks the Mayo Clinic Hospice staff who cared for Gloria in her final days.
A private family service will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, with interment at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester.
Memorials may be directed to the adult choir at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.
Personal condolences may be sent to the Norman home.