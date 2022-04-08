TOMAH—On Sunday March 20, 2022, angels came and took lifelong believer Gloria Jean Kaberle (Stahl) age 73, to heaven. Always quick with a joke, multi-talented Gloria who was raised in the extreme poverty of Northern Minnesota never gave up on making it in life. Preceded in death by parents Inger and Clifford Stahl, Gloria was the youngest of five siblings. Gloria was also partially raised by Paul and Laura Rostvit (her uncle and aunt).

After high school in Chisolm Minnesota, Gloria attended nursing school in Duluth Minnesota, achieving her nursing license. She was maid of honor at her cousin and future brother in law’s wedding when she met best man Daryl L. Kaberle (Talmoon, MN). They married December 24, 1969. They have two children: Daryl R. Kaberle (Mauston, WI), and Daniel (Janet) Kaberle (Denver, CO). Most of their working lives were spent living on 80 acres outside of Tomah Wisconsin where they both could put their talents to use. Gloria worked at the VA hospital in Tomah for a majority of her long nursing career. Truly adventurous sprits, they traveled throughout the country and moved to multiple locations after retirement to include Arkansas and Northern Minnesota where Gloria’s life adventure ultimately has ended.

Gloria’s love for God could not be overstated, she tried to live in his honor and spread the word as best as she could. Her nurses were amazed at how she stayed humorous to the end and her talents will be missed by all of us she leaves behind. Thanks to all the friends and family who touched her life. So many brought joy to her life, she returned that Love with a joke, a smile and probably a cookie or two.

John 11:25

Jesus said to her “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die”.