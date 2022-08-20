WOODVILLE—Gloria Jeannette Gulich, age 92, of Woodville, WI, passed away on August 15, 2022 with family by her side. Gloria was born on June 9, 1930 to parents Kenneth and Elizabeth (nee Riley) Webber. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School and married the love of her life, Peter Gulich, on August 19, 1950. Together they lived in Milwaukee for many years before moving to Woodville in 1985. Gloria was a hard worker her entire life and was well known for her love of Wisconsin sports but none more then the Green Bay Packers. In her free time she enjoyed going out and dancing to polka music, traveling whenever she could and was very passionate about bowling.
Gloria will remain in the hearts of her daughter-in-law, Betty; grandchildren: Peter (Darlene) Gulich, Scott (Lori) Gulich, and David (Teresia) Gulich; great-grandchildren: Mandy (Nick) Lovegren, Peter Gulich, Jr., Rachel (Clayton) Bayer, Ryan Gulich, Stacy (Ryan) Danielson, and Steve (Hannah) Gulich; great great grandchildren Cassandra and Adam Gulich, Lucy, Layla, and Livie Danielson, and Miles, Cooper and Boden Gulich; sisters” Dorothy Mauher and Elaine Duncan; brothers: Don (Shirley) Webber and Kenny “Dick” Webber; as well as many nieces; nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Peter; son, Ted; grandson, Paul Gulich; parents: Kenneth and Elizabeth Webber; brothers: Robert Webber, William Webber, and Edward Webber; sisters: Mary Schulner and Arlene Stekens; sisters-in-laws: Beverly Webber and Jean Webber; brothers-in-laws: Frank Schulner, Bill Mauher and Tom Duncan.
A funeral service for Gloria will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin, WI. Visitation will be from 10-11:30 a.m. with a service starting at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls, WI.