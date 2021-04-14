Gloria June (Phillips) Glass passed away on Friday, March 26th, 2021 at the Vernon Manor in Viroqua, WI. after 9 years in dialysis. She was born on July 25th, 1938 to Glen and Nellie (Wanless) Phillips in the Soldiers Grove area. She graduated from Soldiers Grove High School. She married John Glass on June 30, 1956. They lived in Janesville until John’s retirement from General Motors in 1986. She had babysat for many families over the years. John passed in 1993. They had four children. Gloria was a member of the Readstown and Kickapoo Area Advancement Association and Church of Christ, Soldiers Grove, WI. She tended bar at the Kickapoo Inn, Ronnie and Barb’s Corner Bar of Readstown, WI and also enjoyed mowing lawns for others. Gloria treasured time with friends and family, especially her grand and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Shyla (Dan) Alexander of Readstown, WI, Phyllis of Janesville, WI, John JR “Butch” (Tina) of Janesville, WI, Glenn (Brenda) Glass of Janesville, WI. She had seven grandchildren: Daniel Jr. of La Crosse, WI, Thad of Readstown, WI and Bradley (Michelle) Alexander, LaFarge, WI. Heather (Robbi) Hogue, Monterey Bay, CA. Kayla and Becky Glass of Janesville, WI, Amanda (Adam) Knecht of Janesville, WI. She also had six great grandchildren: Baren and Everly Alexander of Independence, IA. Trinity and Hawken Alexander of LaFarge, WI. Jaxson Hill of Janesville, WI. Libby Knecht of Janesville, WI. She is further survived by one sister, Betty (Willie) Crook of Readstown, WI and many, many, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband John, her parents and in-laws, Morgan and Nina Glass. Also three sisters and three brother-in-law’s; Maxine (Gordon) Olson, Garnet (Buren) Davenport, Vivian (Donald) Townsend. Five brothers and four sisters-in-law: Ross (Delma), Keith (Mildred), Dale (Lois), Bobbie (Joyce) and Glen Jr.