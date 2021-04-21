Gloria June (Phillips) Glass passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Vernon Manor in Viroqua, WI after nine years in dialysis. She was born on July 25, 1938 to Glen and Nellie (Wanless) Phillips in the Soldiers Grove area. She graduated from Soldiers Grove High School. She married John Glass on June 30, 1956. They lived in Janesville until John’s retirement from General Motors in 1986. She had babysat for many families over the years. John passed in 1993. They had four children. Gloria was a member of the Readstown and Kickapoo Area Advancement Association and Church of Christ, Soldiers Grove, WI. She tended bar at the Kickapoo Inn, Ronnie and Barb’s Corner Bar of Readstown, WI and also enjoyed mowing lawns for others. Gloria treasured time with friends and family, especially her grand and great grandchildren.