ONALASKA/DE PERE, Wis. — Gloria J. Kuesel, 91, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Onalaska.
She was born Sept. 29, 1927, in Milwaukee, to Richard and Bessie Shilbauer. After high school she attended Carroll College and married Donald Kuesel Nov. 27, 1948. Gloria was a gourmet cook, enjoyed outdoor activities, especially hiking and bicycling. She took many trips throughout most of the U.S., as well as Holland, Austria, Costa Rica and British Columbia. She was proud of her 15 years of service as a volunteer at Franciscan Skemp Mayo Health System. She was also a supporter of the Coulee Region Humane Society and La Crosse Community Theater.
She is survived by her two children, Patricia Samplawski and William Kuesel; grandchildren, Colette Samplawski and Colin Samplawski; as well as one niece and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; sister, Geraldine Johnson; son-in-law, Michael Samplawski; brothers-in-law, Leroy Johnson, Jack Fosse, Robert Kuesel; and sister-in –law, Carol Fosse.
Per Gloria’s request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, she requested memorials be given to the Coulee Region Humane Society. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.