Gloria L. Graupe, 75, of rural Cashton, died Monday September 5, 2022 at Benedictine Living Community in La Crosse. She was born February 10, 1947 to Herman and Mary Ann (Larson) Brendum in Viroqua. She graduated from Westby High School in 1965. Gloria married John “Sonny” Graupe, Jr. on May 1, 1971 at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. She worked at Decomat in Sparta, followed by Stockmen’s Inn and then DiSciascio’s in Coon Valley for many years. Gloria enjoyed waterskiing in her younger years, and was an avid bowler and a member of many bowling leagues. She also loved to go camping and fishing with Sonny. Gloria was loved by everyone who met her. Her family was her number one priority and her grandchildren were her pride and joy.