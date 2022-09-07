Gloria L. Graupe, 75, of rural Cashton, died Monday September 5, 2022 at Benedictine Living Community in La Crosse. She was born February 10, 1947 to Herman and Mary Ann (Larson) Brendum in Viroqua. She graduated from Westby High School in 1965. Gloria married John “Sonny” Graupe, Jr. on May 1, 1971 at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. She worked at Decomat in Sparta, followed by Stockmen’s Inn and then DiSciascio’s in Coon Valley for many years. Gloria enjoyed waterskiing in her younger years, and was an avid bowler and a member of many bowling leagues. She also loved to go camping and fishing with Sonny. Gloria was loved by everyone who met her. Her family was her number one priority and her grandchildren were her pride and joy.
Survivors include her three daughters: Julie (Dan) Nerison, Janine (Troy) Morey and Jennifer (Wade) Johnson; seven grandchildren: Hailey Nerison, Mackenzie and Madeline Morey, Jayden, Jaxson, Annika and Ashton Johnson; a brother, Marvin Brendum; nieces: Megan (Michael) Smith, Melissa (Josh) Bell and Marcia Brendum and families; many other relatives and friends and her dog, Bailey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sonny on July 31, 2021 and sister, Marilyn Packard.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until service time. Rev. Julie Wollman will officiate with burial in the Coon Valley Lutheran Cemetery. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.