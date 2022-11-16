VIROQUA—Gloria Lucille (Lavold) Rude, age 101, of Viroqua, WI, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Vernon Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on July 31, 1921 in Viroqua and was the second of four girls of Peter and Gladys (Christopherson) Lavold. Gloria graduated from Viroqua High School in 1939 and attended Vernon County Normal School. She taught in one-room schoolhouses at South Natwick, Brush Hollow, Round Prairie, DeSoto, and subbed in Viroqua and Avalanche schools between 1941-1950. On May 22, 1945, she married Harlan Rude in Viroqua, where they farmed their entire lives on Three Chimney Road. They raised tobacco and had dairy cattle. They enjoyed 72 years of marriage together and had two children, Debra and Teresa. Gloria enjoyed gardening, flowers (especially raising violets) and traveling. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

Gloria is survived by her daughters: Debra Miles of Rice, MN, and Teresa (Bruce) Hintermeyer of Eagan, MN; one grandson, Ryan Hintermeyer; many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Harlan, in 2017; an infant son, Richard; and three sisters: Cleo Reed, Marilyn Berge, and Patricia Harrington.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Westby Coon-Prairie Lutheran Church in Westby, with Alyssa Weaver officiating. Burial will be in the Coon-Prairie Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Westby. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church.

Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with her services.

The Family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Vernon Memorial Hospital for their loving care and kindness.