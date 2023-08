LA CROSSE—Gloria M. Mickschl, 81, of La Crosse, died on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, in Serenity House, Tomah. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral, 530 Main St., La Crosse. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral, La Crosse. A complete obituary can be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com