Gordon Bruce Spaete was born January 20, 1944 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin to Paul and Helen (Betz) Spaete. He died July 21, 2022 in Watertown, South Dakota.

He was the third oldest of five children. He graduated from high school in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin where he participated in football and track and field. He attended the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, served in the U.S. Army, and returned to the University of Wisconsin Stout where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering and a Master’s Degree in Counseling Psychology.

He began employment with Lake Center Industries in Winona, MN, transferred to one of their manufacturing facilities in Los Angeles, CA for two years, and returned to the Midwest as Production Superintendent of a plastic injection molding and assembly plant in Galesville, WI. He became Plant Manager. He finished an MBA degree at UW-LaCrosse and was subsequently promoted to Vice President of Engineering at Corporate. The company was purchased by Lucas in the U.K., Varity, TRW and Northrop Grumman. He retired from Northrop Grumman in 2002.

He moved to South Dakota in 2004 where he enjoyed raising Drahthaar dogs, judging dog trials, and hunting and fishing the prairies’ pot holes. Gordon was a generous supporter of many organizations, and individuals and was a true neighbor. He was always willing to lend a hand. He was a member of The First Presbyterian Church of Galesville, WI, a Life Member of the NRA, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, and the American Legion.

Gordon is survived by his sister, Beverly Robarge, Dennis and Susan (Helstad) Spaete, Richard Spaete, step daughter, Kimberly Giese, step son, Daniel Truax, Lois and Red (deceased) Stacey, and longtime companion, Patricia Kitchings along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Paul and Helen Spaete; wife, Sue Giese Spaete; brother, Robert and Peg (Weiss) Spaete; and in-laws: Carl and Etta Zabransky.

Memorial contributions in Gordon’s memory may be made to Jenkins Living Center in Watertown South Dakota, or Clark 4H at https://www.facebook.com/ClarkCountySD4H/

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

The family has entrusted Furness Funeral Home in Clark, SD with the arrangements.