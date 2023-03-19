LA CRESCENT — Gordon J. Johnson, 92, of La Crescent, Minn., died on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. He was born in the town of Farmington, Wis., on August 7, 1930, to Segur and Florence (Sacia) Johnson. He married Carla Anderson on November 5, 1955.

Gordon was a carpenter/building contractor in the area for many years, building many family homes and apartments. His hobby was making beautiful oak furniture which he also sold at local craft shows for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Carla, of La Crescent; and two daughters: Joni of Holmen, Wis., and Lisa (Patrick Benway) of Vail, Colo.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Prince Of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent. Pastor Anna Sorenson will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date in Prince of Peace Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call on the family at the church on Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Online condolences may be left at www.schumacher-kish.com.