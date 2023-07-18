Gordon J. Smith Jr. passed away on June 26, 2023.

He was born March 21,1938 to Gordon and Gladys Smith in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. He graduated from Midland High School in 1955. In 1959 he received a Bachelor of Music degree from Western Michigan University, and in 1966 a Master of Music degree from Michigan State University.

Gordon was a public school music teacher at Northwestern Jr. High School, Harper Creek High School, and Homewood Flossmoor High School in Homewood, Illinois. In 1968 he taught in the Fine Arts Department at Kellogg Community College for 25 years where he eventually retired.

He was also a member of the United Methodist Church.

On September 3, 1966 Gordon married his wife of over 50 years, Roberta Bobbi Smith.

He is survived by his son, Grant Smith; daughter in law, Helen Kim Smith; grandsons: Gavin and Connor Smith, and sister, Pat Peterson.