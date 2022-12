Gordon Jacob Metz, 83, of Onalaska, Wis., (formerly of Garrison, N.D.) passed away peacefully on December 11, 2022, at his daughter's home in Onalaska after a battle with kidney cancer that had spread to his lungs. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 20, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska, Wis., with visitation one hour prior to the service. Full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.