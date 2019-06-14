SPRING GROVE, Minn. — Gordon was born Feb. 4, 1921, in Hustler, Wis., to Albert and Flossie (Sanders) Pitel. After graduating from New Lisbon High School in 1938, he attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, where he received his B.A. degree. After graduating, Gordon taught radio theory at an Air Force Training Station in Sioux Falls, S.D., before becoming a Radioman First Class in the U.S. Maritime Service during World War II, stationed at Gallops Island, off the coast of Boston. There he met his wife of 69 years, Barbara Cody. They were married Sept. 8, 1945. After the war, Gordon taught math, physics, computer programming and electronics, at Spring Grove High School, from 1947 until he retired in 1983.
In addition to teaching, he built an A & W Root Beer Stand in 1953 and operated it until 1958. During the 50s and 60s, Pitel’s Radio Service was the place the people of Spring Grove brought their radios to be repaired. In the 1970s, he operated a chinchilla farm in his basement. From 1973 until 1987, he and Barbara ran the B-G Book and Gift Mart in Spring Grove.
Gordon was very involved in Trinity Lutheran Church, Ye Olde Opera House and other community organizations. He loved fishing for trout in Bee Creek and walleye in the Mississippi River, where he owned a boathouse near Brownsville, Minn. He enjoyed gardening and had one of the biggest vegetable gardens in town.
On June 12, 2019, at the age of 98, Gordon was reunited with Barbara in Heaven. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Lloyd; and his sister, Berneice.
He is survived by two sons, Richard (Annette) and Robert (Jackie); one daughter, LuAnne (Joshua) Barnet; seven grandchildren, Brian (Angela), Stephanie (Kevin) Lamb, Angela (Jeremy) Adelman, Bradley (Megan), Jesse and Casey Pitel, and Nicolena Barnet; and 11 great-grandchildren, Kaden, Kael and Kyler Lamb; Luca, Caio and Noah Pitel; Alyson, Arya and Zachary Adelman; Kamden Budde and Celeste Pitel.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove, with visitation at the Roble Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 16, and one hour prior to services Monday at the church. Burial will be in the Trinity Church Cemetery. Pastor Lane Zaffke will officiate. Military rites will be provided by American Legion Post # 249 of Spring Grove.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to all the staff at the Gundersen Tweeten Care Center for the love they have shared with Gordon these past four years.