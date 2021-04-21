Gordon S. Dach, age 90, of Viroqua, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. He was born January 10, 1931, in La Crosse to the late Daniel and Helen (Gross) Dach. He was the youngest of six siblings residing in rural Liberty Pole. He graduated from Viroqua High School with the class of 1949. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1954, serving with the 34th AAA Brigade, 25th AAA Battalion. He was a sharpshooter and transported anti-aircraft artillery. After his honorable discharge, Gordon returned to Viroqua to farm in 1956. He married Joanne Christianson on May 31, 1958, and together they had two children. Gordon was a very involved member of the community. He served as a 4-H leader, county fair volunteer, Vernon Co-Op Board Member, Sterling Local Farmers Union Member, Vernon Cattlemen’s Association, member of Southwest Prairie Lutheran Church, lifetime VFW member, and an avid high school sports fan.