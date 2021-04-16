Gordon S. Dach, age 90, of Viroqua, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. He was born January 10, 1931, in La Crosse to the late Daniel and Helen (Gross) Dach. He was the youngest of six siblings residing in rural Liberty Pole. He graduated from Viroqua High School with the class of 1949. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1954, serving with the 34th AAA Brigade, 25th AAA Battalion. He was a sharpshooter and transported anti-aircraft artillery. After his honorable discharge, Gordon returned to Viroqua to farm in 1956. He married Joanne Christianson on May 31, 1958, and together they had two children. Gordon was a very involved member of the community. He served as a 4-H leader, county fair volunteer, Vernon Co-Op Board Member, Sterling Local Farmers Union Member, Vernon Cattlemen’s Association, member of Southwest Prairie Lutheran Church, lifetime VFW member, and an avid high school sports fan.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Joanne; his daughter, Laurie (Ray) Johnston, his son, Dwight (Wanda) Dach; his grandchildren: Alyssa (Alex), Samantha (Andrew), Max Dach, Jeremy (Krissy), Justin (Mitch), Kevin (Tiffany), Kelsey (Cole) Johnston; great-grandchildren: Kurtis and Konnar Johnston; Trent Helgeson, Kayliee and Kashlyn Johnston, Carson and Jaxson Shimek. Further survived by extended family, Norma Bekkum, Conrad (Mary) Christianson, Dorothy Christianson, Judy (Eldon) Gardner; nieces and nephews: Ronald, David, Ruth Ann, Deb, Tim, Tammy, Cindy, David, Diane, and Debbie; many extended family members; great-nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Daniel Lyle and Byron; his sisters: Dorothy Dach, Frances Dach, and Pauline (Donald) Slack; brothers-in-law, Marvin Christianson and Tilman Christianson; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Elnora and Hilmar Christianson; and his nephew, Todd Christianson.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Gordon will be laid to rest at Liberty Pole Cemetery with full military honors. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
Gordon’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Laurie, Wanda, Alyssa, and Samantha. Also, special thanks to Gundersen Hospice, specifically Jason Mowery, RN, for the compassionate care they provided.