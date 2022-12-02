TOMAH, WI—Gordon Wesley Halverson, 88, of Tomah, WI, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his three daughters. Gordon was born November 2, 1934 in Mauston, to Oscar and Bernice (Johnson) Halverson.

Gordon served in the army (active service) from 1956 to 1958, followed by three years in the Army Reserves as a Sargent. Gordon was also a member of the National Guard. Gordon started out working at the creamery in Union Center, WI. Then he moved onto farming in rural New Lisbon for many years. He also worked for the Nekoosa Paper Mill.

Gordon moved to Tomah with his wife, Leona and worked for WWTC and Toro Company until his retirement.

Gordon met and married Leona Elizabeth Pangburn on October 29, 1977 in Hustler, WI. Leona preceded him in death June 21, 1996.

Gordon enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and traveling around the country. He also enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. In his later years, Gordon enjoyed walking his dogs up to two miles every day up to his ripe young age of 87.

Gordon was a devout member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and attended as often as he could.

Gordon is survived by his children: Sandi (Mike) Hesselberg, Sheila Berent, Scott Halverson, Lynn Halverson (Chris Gay), Brian (Erika) Halverson. His stepchildren: Delores (John) Jewell, Brenda Tupper, Donna Poole, Kenny (Wendy) Pangburn, Mark Pangburn, and Karen (Joe) Organ.

Gordon is also survived by his brother, Gene (Sharon) Halverson, Marie (Calvin) Christenson, and Darlene Bowen.

He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Gordon was preceded in death by both his parents; wife, Leona; his brother, Harland; and sister, Phyllis Gernant. Also proceeded in death is grandson, Kenneth Halverson; stepdaughter, Sandy Neinast; and stepson, Ronald Pangburn.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 1:00 PM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 310 W. Elizabeth Street, Tomah. Pastor Scott Mann will officiate. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery (intersection of Hwy EE/Hwy HH, Mather) with military honors by the Grassmann-Sowle-Larsen-Senz American Legion Post #201.

Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Tuesday at the church from 12:00 Noon until the time of services.

Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

Memorials can be given to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Gordon’s memory.

The Halverson Family would like to especially thank the Mayo Clinic Hospice care team for their kind and compassionate care.