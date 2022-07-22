Grace E. Pedersen

TOMAH—Grace E. Pedersen, age 81, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed to her eternal rest on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Serenity House in Tomah. She was born November 11, 1940, to Leonard and Ethel (Everson) Bakken.

Grace was united in marriage to Tom Pedersen on May 14, 1960 at Fish Creek Lutheran Church in the Town of Portland, Cashton, Wisconsin. She was baptized, confirmed and married at Fish Creek Lutheran Church.

Grace enjoyed golfing with her “golfing buddies”, playing bridge and traveling. She was a long-time faithful member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tomah. In her later years, her greatest joy was her six great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Tom Pedersen; her children: Luann (Neal) Griffin and Brian (Deneen Peterson) Pedersen; a very special nephew, Roger “Lenny” (Trina Jacob) Bakken; grandchildren and grand nieces: Bryce (Katie Nestingen) Griffin, Tia (John) Anderson, Amber (Josh) Thiede, Brooke, Jenna and Faith Bakken; great-grandchildren: Henry, Emma and Oscar Griffin, Roy and Maggie Anderson, Josie Grace Thiede; her brother, Gordon (Connie) Bakken; other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Roger (Juanita) Bakken.

Special thanks to the wonderful staff of the Serenity House in Tomah and to Sonja Banegas, Grace’s friend who helped the family through this difficult time. Also to family and friends who visited Grace in her last days. Thanks to Amber Thiede (nurse-granddaughter) for her involvement in Grace’s final weeks.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tomah. Pastor David Dahl and Pastor Scott Mann will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in the Warren Mills Cemetery, Warrens, Wisconsin. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.