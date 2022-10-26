MENOMONIE — Grace K. (Peterson) Bahr of Menomonie, age 93, passed away peacefully at The Neighbors of Dunn County on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. She was a loving wife of 71 years of Roderick Bahr, who was at her bedside. She was born on Feb. 9, 1929, in Oshkosh, the daughter of Julius and Ada (Johnson) Peterson, but resided in Menomonie for the past 56 years.

Grace is best remembered as the well-loved kindergarten teacher at Menomonie’s North (now Wakanda) and East (now Oaklawn) elementary schools, and the organist for Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie. She earned her education degree in 1950 from Stevens Point State College with a minor in music and membership in the musical sorority, Delta Kappa Gamma. She started her teaching career immediately after graduation and continued at various Wisconsin public schools, always in kindergarten, until her retirement in 1989, taking a five-year break to raise her daughter, Laurie.

Her musical talent was recognized at the age of 15, when she was asked to be the fill-in organist for her Lutheran church in Iola but quickly became their official organist. Thereafter, she would fill in at the various communities in which she lived and became the full-time organist at Peace Lutheran Church shortly after moving to Menomonie. Her devotion to the church also included Contemporary Praise Group leader, membership in the choir and Miriam Circle, a women’s church group. She shared her love of music in many volunteer capacities including piano accompanist for the Menomonie Theatre Guild.

Grace retired in 1989, the same year as her husband, Rod. The two traveled extensively, both on their own and with friends. She loved to cook and entertain, and was famous for her Norwegian lefse and rosettes. Tuesdays were reserved for ladies’ golf, yet she always had time for volunteer activities such as Meals on Wheels and playing favorite old-time songs on the piano for residents at the local nursing homes. Her dedication was such that she would record songs to be played while she was gone or on vacation. She loved the church, children, and most of all her family, which included their dogs.

Grace is survived by her husband, Roderick; and daughter, Laurie; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and one sister.

A funeral service was held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie, with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. A visitation was held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial was at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Menomonie, Dunn County, Wisconsin. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.

Donations may be made in her honor to the Peace Lutheran Church Choir.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.