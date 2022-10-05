Grace Ohlmacher Hammond

Grace was born on November 26, 1930 in Royal Oak, Michigan and was the youngest child of Albert and Francis (Guilford) Ohlmacher.

Grace, age 91, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022 in Eagle Crest South, La Crosse, Wisconsin to be with her beloved husband of 71 years, Peter, who passed away on May 20, 2022. Grace is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, brother and husband Peter. She is survived by her three daughters: Ann (Steve) Wolstad, Linda (Paul) Zaleski and Judy Sperling (Mike Cohen), six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Grace was an enthusiastic and accomplished sportswoman where she played tennis and golf until the last few years. She also loved playing bridge with the Christ Episcopal bridge club. During the years that she and her husband lived in Door County, Wisconsin she was an avid gardener, gourmet cook and passionate University of Michigan sports fan.

The family would like to thank the staff at Eagle Crest South and Dr. Bassing for their loving care during her final days.

A private family service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church at a later date.