 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Greg Lonning

Greg Lonning

NEW JERSEY — Greg Lonning, 60, of New Jersey formerly of Waukon, Iowa, went to his Heavenly home on March 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and six children.

He had suffered an unexpected brain aneurysm at his home in New Jersey. He and his wife, Kealy, grew up in Waukon, Iowa. They lived in La Crosse, Wis., for many years, raising their family. Greg was an intense, successful wrestling coach at UW-L, and professor of PE/Health Education. He profoundly touched the lives of wrestlers, students, colleagues, friends, and everyone he met. Greg was a humanitarian, a selfless, faith-filled giver, affecting others with his genuine compassion, positive spirit, and endless energy. He left a legacy in every avenue of his life. (The full obituary is posted online.)

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Another study is linking artificial sweeteners to cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News