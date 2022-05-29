 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gregory A. Craig

Gregory A. Craig

WEST SALEM, Wis. — Gregory A. Craig, 67, of West Salem passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, June 3, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 359 Leonard St. N. in West Salem. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials are suggested to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 hacks to make any room in your home look bigger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News