LA CROSSE—Gregory A. “Greg” Loe, age 71, of La Crosse, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse. A memorial gathering will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse. A full obituary and online condolences can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.