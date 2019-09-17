INDEPENDENCE/ROCHESTER, Minn. — Gregory C. Maule, 47, of Independence and Rochester died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at his home in Independence.
Greg was born Sept. 25, 1971, in Whitehall, to Dennis and Rebecca B. (Weist) Maule.
He graduated from UW-Stout, with a degree in mechanical engineering. He then worked at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, at the help desk as an information technology (IT) specialist.
Greg loved to sail and was part of a sailing racing crew for many years. He enjoyed bicycling and hunting. He loved to read and always carried his Kindle with him.
You have free articles remaining.
Greg is survived by his mother, Becky, of Whitehall; sister, Kim (Paul) Cassem of Holmen; nephew, Alex Cassem of Holmen; aunt, Penny (Keith) Mathson of Greenfield, Wis. He is further survived by numerous cousins and friends
He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis; infant brother, Gregory Alan Maule; uncle, Walter “Fox” Maule.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass Thursday at the church.
Online condolences may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com.