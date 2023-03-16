CADOTT—Gregory “Greg” E. Najbrt, 71, of Cadott, WI passed away peacefully on Monday, March 13, 2023 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.

Greg was born on June 28, 1951 to Elmer and Geraldine (Geist) Najbrt in Chippewa Falls, WI.

He grew up in the Cadott area, on the family farm north of Cadott and later moved to the Village of Cadott where Greg assisted his elderly neighbors with various chores and activities.

Greg loved collecting books of matches and smoking his pipe.

Greg is survived by his siblings: Emily Dahl, Louise (Elmer) Sadlovsky, Douglas (Patricia)

Najbrt, Christine (Jim) Mickelson, Gloria (Mike) Hangartner and Darlene “Pudge” Mitchell; also by many nieces and nephews; and a special thank you to Greg’s extended family that cared for him for the last four years of his life, Kyle and Crystal Woodman and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Geraldine Najbrt; nephew, Jeramie Najbrt and brothers-in-law: Gordon Dahl and Walter Mitchell.

A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 20, 2023 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 415 N. Maple St., Cadott, WI with Deacon Ned Willkom officiating.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Boyd, WI following the service.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of service Monday at the Church.

In lieu of flowers, please donate a memorial in memory of Greg to one’s choice.

Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, WI.

