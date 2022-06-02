MEDFORD — Gregory “Greg” E. Roraff, 73, of Medford passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at his home surrounded by family, under the care of Hope Hospice.

A Funeral Mass for Greg will take place at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Medford, with Father Patrick McConnell officiating. A private family burial will take place. Visitation will take place at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM.

Greg was born on September 3, 1948 in La Crosse to Edwin and Dorothy (Caven) Roraff. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from UW-Madison. He married Marci Lewis on June 16, 1984 in Galesville, Wis. He had a very successful career in Hospital Administration.

Greg loved traveling with his wife, annual family trips to Florida, and spending time with his 7 grandchildren. You couldn’t keep him off the golf course. He also loved going to Brewers, Badgers, and Packer games.

Greg is survived by his wife, Marci Roraff of Medford; daughters, Melissa (Jimmy) Kraemer, Meghan (Michael) Weiland, and Mallori (Marc) Strama, all of Medford; grandchildren, Bristal Kraemer, Carter, Chase, Harrison, and Oliver Weiland, and Christian and Edwin Strama; brother, Mike (Sue) Roraff. Greg is further survived by other family and friends.

Greg is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Patrick Roraff.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Greg’s name may be made to Holy Rosary Catholic School, Aquinas High School Foundation, and Northern Lights in Ellsworth, Maine.

