Gregory J. Kress

Gregory J. Kress, 88 died at his home on September, 8, 2022 surrounded by his caregivers. Born to his parents, Philip E. Kress and Vera M. (Smart) Kress on November 1, 1933. He was lovingly raised and cared for. Greg attended specials schools and become very helpful to his mother and father.

Greg showed interest in agriculture, music, and art. These latent skills remain very interesting to his family.

After the deaths of his parents, Greg lived in a group home cared for by his new family, Collen Uhlenhake her daughter, Leah. Enough cannot be said on their care and love given to Greg.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Carol (Frank) Nicosia.

He is survived his brother, Thomas (Karen) Kress of Sparta, WI, as well as many uncles, cousins, and nephews in Tomah, Duluth, Baraboo, Mauston, Seattle, and Colorado.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 11:00 AM at Queen of Apostles Parish at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 303 West Monroe Street, Tomah. Father Matthew Bowe officiated. Burial was held in the church cemetery. Relatives and friends were invited for a time of visitation on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.

Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolence can be offered by visitingwww.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.