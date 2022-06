GOODVIEW — Gregory J. Spence, 65, of Goodview died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A celebration of his life will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center — Goodview. A gathering and reception will immediately follow the service at the funeral home until 2:00 p.m. Hoff Celebration of Life Center — Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements. www. hofffuneral.com.