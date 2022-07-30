LA CROSSE—Gregory Joseph Hickey, age 62, of La Crosse, WI passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Greg was the son of George James Hickey and Mary Margaret (Metcalf) Hickey and was born on September 27, 1959 in La Crosse, WI.

Born and raised in La Crosse, Greg attended Aquinas High School, graduating in 1977. After spending a short time in Prairie Du Chien, Greg returned to La Crosse where he married Jan (Pafford) Hickey and they had two children together, who were the joys of his life.

Greg was a very kind hearted and gentle person, often putting others before himself and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He had a big sense of humor and could always make you laugh with his witty comments.

Greg had a passion for classic rock music and enjoyed going to a lot of concerts. Along with music, he enjoyed cheering on Green Bay Packer and Badger football. Most of all, Greg prided himself on spending time with his family.

Greg is survived by his children: Neil (Melissa) Hickey of La Crosse and Molly (Chase) Knudson of Wilmington, NC; his brother, Michael Hickey of Onalaska and sister, Kathy (Richard) Hannagan of New Lisbon; nephews: Joseph (Jacki) Hickey and Ryan Hickey; and niece, Sarah (Ray) Degner.

Greg is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joseph Hickey; and sister-in-law, Barbara Hickey.

A Celebration of life will be held at Sam’s Bar on the north side of La Crosse from 2:00 p.m.—4:00 p.m. this Sunday, July 31, 2022.